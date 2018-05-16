Russells to celebrate 70 years

PIQUA — James and Naomi (Smith) Russell will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Monday, May 21. They were married May 21, 1948 at the United Brethren Church by the Rev. C.W. Snider.

James is the son of Ward and Rannah (Jenkins) Russell. Naomi’s parents were Adelphus and Hazel (Keifer) Smith.

Jim is a member of Piqua Masonic Lodge. He served in the South Pacific during WWII. He participated in the recapture of Bataan and Corregidor. He retired from Aerovent Fan. His hobby is working word puzzles.

Naomi has been involved in many music groups in the area. She was a charter member of Piqua Community Chorus and soloist with the Piqua Civic Band. She directed the music at the United Brethren Church for 33 years. She is active at the Piqua YWCA, where she served on the board of directors and chaired the Spiritual Development Committee. Naomi’s hobbies include tatting, knitting and cross stitching. She retired as a executive secretary at French Oil Mill Machinery Co.

They will be celebrating with family and friends.