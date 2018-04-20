Happy 50th anniversary to Larry and Dianna Hart

PIQUA — Larry J. and Dianna L. (Cox) Hart celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 20. They were united in marriage by Melvin R. Ritts in the First United Church of Christ in 1968.

Larry graduated in 1963 and Dianna graduated in 1966 from Piqua Central High School. They were blessed with two daughters, Paula (Randy) Peters of Piqua and Amy (Ken) Magoteaux of Sidney. They have five grandchildren, Kelsy and Kyle Peters of Piqua and Jared, Lindsey, and Sophia Magoteaux of Sidney. Attending their many sporting events is one of their greatest joys.

Larry is the son of the late Paul J. and Ellen G. (Sandham) Hart, and Dianna is the daughter of the late Frank H. and Juanita R. (Wheeler) Cox. Her family moved to Piqua in 1964. She grew up in Mtn. Home, Arkansas.

Larry retired from Delta Airlines in 2005 after 35 years of service. Larry has also been a sworn police officer since 1972. Dianna retired as an office manager from MMP, INc. in 2015. They were fortunate enough to have been able to travel to many wonderful places with their family.

A family dinner to celebrate the anniversary will take place next week.