Couple celebrates 60 years


David and Phyllis Kenworthy, 1958


The Kenworthys now


COVINGTON — David and Phyllis (Keihl) Kenworthy of Covington will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday. The were married Jan. 18, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Bradford.

The couple has two daughters: Cheryl Rodgers of Troy, and Vicki Kenworthy of Covington. They also have three grandchildren: Abby Harley of Camden, Tennessee; Hillary Carlson of Nampa, Idaho; and Shelby Rodgers of Troy.In addition, they have seven great-grandchildren: Christopher Hatley, Kaidance Hatley, Kami Grubb, Isabella Carlson, Allyse Carlson, Emory Carlson and Oakley Carlson.

David retired from General Motors/Inland, where was a machine repairman, in 1999. Phyllis retired from Bradford Exempted Village Schools in 2000, after driving the school bus for 32 years.

An anniversary celebration with family and friends is planned at the Boathouse Restaurant.

