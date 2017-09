Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BINGO: Meet new friends and have fun playing this classic game at 6 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St. in Pleasant Hill. This game night is for all ages.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, in Piqua. Catalyst Program CEO and Troy native Capt. Daniel Hance will discuss how those exiting the military can take part in a five-to-eight-week how the skills they learned in the military will transition into the civilian work force. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome Brian Martin from the Miami Valley Parkway Commission. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

• SLIDERS: Sliders will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

• Q & A: A local expert will be offering 30-minute help sessions from 9:30 a.m. to noon for those who need help with their computers. Please bring your own laptop if you can, but library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Sign-ups are required, so call the library at (937) 698-5515 or ask at the front desk.

Thursday

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. will combine active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose Room at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.

• COVER TO COVER: Kids in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities, and crafts from 4-5 p.m. at the Troy Public Library, 419 W. Main St. An after-school snack will be provided.

• AUTHOR TO SPEAK: The Troy Historical Society will host baseball book author Mike Lackey of Lima as the featured speaker at their meeting at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The author of “Spitballing: The Baseball Days of Long Bob Ewing,” Lackey will present a program titled “Long Bob Ewing and the Cincinnati Reds at Midway Park.”

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Blood pressure checks will be at 11 a.m. Entertainment will be offered by Spittin’ Image.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s adult book club will meet at noon to discuss “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien. To reserve a copy of the book, visit the library or call (937) 698-5515.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, will offer a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• CHICKEN: Sweet and sour chicken over rice will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving will begin and 6 p.m. with Euchre to follow at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday-Saturday

• FESTIVAL: The Fifth annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest will be on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing St. The festival will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner and a variety of other foods, music, raffles, children’s rides and games. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday.

• BOOK TALK: Melanie Forde will share her experiences writing and publishing two books “Hillwilla” and “On the Hilwilla Road” at the Milton-Union Public Library at 6:30 p.m. These titles will be available for purchase as the author will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the library.

Friday-Sunday

• MUM FEST: The annual Tipp City Mum Festival will be offered throughout the weekend, and will include a parade, 5K, arts and crafts, entertainment, food and more. For details, visit www.tippcitymumfestival.org.

Friday

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. A luncheon, a Taste of Elegance, will be provided by Brookdale’s Chef Bill, and Liz Carroll, at 1 p.m.

• MOTH WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a moth walk at 9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and discover some of the most gorgeous nighttime critters, moths. A black light and sugar bait will be used to lure in these beautiful insects. This is the first of two moth walks this summer. Make sure to attend both as there will be different types of moths at the beginning and end of the season. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, will offer a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be serving fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies and dessert beginning at 6 p.m. Adults $8 and children under 10 are $4.

Saturday

• MUSIC FESTIVAL: Exploring the roots of our American musical heritage with seven bands on two stages at the Rhythm and Roots Festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Features food vendors, a pie party, artisan and music vendors and an historic vintage vinyl exhibit. Musicians include Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle, The Typical Johnsons, the Great Northern String Band, Terry Harmonica Bean, Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder, the New Old-Fashioned, and Rum River Blend. Admission is free.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Cherry Street. The market will include in-season fruits and vegetables, cottage foods, plants, artisans and crafters and more.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• POLLINATOR WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Pollinator Walk at 10 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and discover the wonderful world of pollinators. Learn about butterflies, bees, wasps, ants and other pollinators as we sugar bait them for a closer look at these beautiful beneficial insects. This program is connected to the pollinator walks series. The Pollinator Walks focus on daytime pollinators. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HOLIDAY ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Archery program at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, east of Piqua. The class will be held at the following times: from 9-10:15 a.m., from 10:30-11:45 a.m., from 12:30-1:45 p.m., from 2-3:15 p.m. and from 3:30-4:45 p.m. Celebrate upcoming holidays by shooting at themed targets. There will be targets for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year. Equipment provided. Prerequisite: the Beginning Archery class. Class size limited. Pre-registration required. Class fee $10. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NIGHT SONGS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Night Songs Walk” program from 9-11 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Music and nature go hand-in-hand at this unique night hike. Take a casual walk around the Reserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as the music of his Native American Flute intertwines with the sounds of nature at night. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FAIRY HOUSES: The Miami County Park District will hold the Storybook Trail “Fairy Houses” program from 3-5 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Bring your child to the park to read a storybook along the trail. The program is designed to get children outside and connecting with nature while keeping up on their reading skills. Ask the local library about more nature books and the Storybook Trail. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEER GARDEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, in conjunction with the Mum Festival, will host a beer garden (open to the public) along with food offered at reasonable prices beginning at noon until 10 p.m. Karaoke will also be held at the post from 7-11 p.m.

Sunday

• 5K RUN/WALK: The third annual Elks Care/Elks Share 5K will take place at 10 a.m., starting and ending at the Brick Shelter in Troy Community Park. Snacks, raffle, door prizes, and awards will be available immediately following the race. Medals will be awarded to first overall male and female finishers, top three male and females in each age category, and top three finishers in the wheelchair division and, the stroller division. Register at www.speedy-feet.com or pick up a registration form at the Elks Lodge. Entry fee is $25.

• ROCK HOUNDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about rocks. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7 and children under 10 are $3. The beer garden with food available for purchase will again be open from noon until 5 p.m. Both events are open to the public.

Monday

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-sized tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament and hot dog lunch will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center. During the morning, Premier Health will offer glucose and blood pressure screenings from 9-10 a.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by joining staff and volunteers at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy, from 5-9 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center. A flier must be presented at check-out and fliers are available on BNC’s website bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. Good on dine in or carry-out.

• MEET THE CANDIDATES: Sponsored by the Bethel Township Historical Society, the program will begin promptly at 7 p.m. at the Bethel Local Schools Auditorium and last two hours. The forum will feature candidates and an issue facing the voters in Bethel Twp. in the Nov. 7 general election. School board candidates will have an opportunity to introduce themselves, and written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the moderator.

Sept. 27

• HAND CRAFT: A hand craft will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Rd. 25-A, in Piqua. Maj. Jody Kramer of the Piqua Salvation Army will present Highlights of the 2017 Salvation Army Summer Lunch Program. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will meet at Upper Valley Career Center for lunch and a tour of the culinary division. The meeting will take place at noon.

• PERI: Lunch reservations are due today for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. For a reservation, call Beth at 335-2771. Featured speaker will be Danielle Murphy from the Ohio Attorney General’s office. This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors get a free pair of socks when they register to give blood at the West Milton Lions Club blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• MEMORY MATTERS: StoryPoint Troy will offer a Memory Matters Symposium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. The event will focus on living with dementia and Alzheimer’s, and Amanda Bulgarelli will be the speaker. A complimentary lunch will be included. To make a reservation, call (937) 440-3600.

Sept. 28

• PURSE BINGO: Purse bingo to benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Tickets for the event are limited and cost $25, or $30 at the door on the day of the event. Ticketholders receive a small Vera Bradley gift and are entered to win an authentic Vera Bradley purse and more than 20 other prizes. The event also includes a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, raffle and refreshments. Tickets are available at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, Troy, and For All Seasons at 2 W. Main St., Troy. Tickets are also available online at www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. will combine active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose Room at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.

• EXHIBIT & LECTURE: An Autumn Equinox Exhibit & Lecture featuring the art of Bonnie Scott and photography of Tom Hissong, “Discovering Nature With a Camera,” will be offered at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Join participants for a glass of organic cider and autumn fare as you enjoy the whimsical clay bird artwork created by Bonnie Scott, as well as the photography of Tom Hissong, moments in nature captured through a naturalist’s eye. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a presentation by Tom Hissong, retired education manager and naturalist at the Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm near Dayton. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for Brukner members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event, including the sale of the photographs through-out the exhibit, will support the mission of wildlife conservation.

• MMHA BOARD: The meeting of the Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Boardwill be held at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, lower level conference room, and open to the public.

Sept. 29

• LUNCH ON THE LAWN: The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami County Courthouse in Troy. Cost is $6 for sirloin sandwich lunch and $8 for a ribeye sandwich lunch. Lunches also include chips, cookie, soda or bottled water. No reservations necessary.

• ART EXHIBIT: In “Cooperative Works by Kevin Russell and Richard Paldino,” one artist begins a pottery piece and then turns the work-in-progress over to the other artist who completes the creative process. This free exhibit runs through Nov. 26 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, and will feature cooperative, as well as individual works by the artists.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. A birthday celebration also will be held for September birthdays.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be for $10.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program at 7:30 p.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• Q & A: A local expert will be offering 30-minute help sessions from 9:30 a.m. to noon for those who need help with their computers. Please bring your own laptop if you can, but library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Sign-ups are required, so call the library at (937) 698-5515 or ask at the front desk.

Sept. 30

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Cherry Street. The market will include in-season fruits and vegetables, cottage foods, plants, artisans and crafters and more.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route. 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE SKETCHING: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Nature Sketching program from 10 a.m. to noon at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong on a hike to observe and sketch nature’s beauty. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Payment due at time of registration. Preregistration required. Pre-register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TEEN FANDOM: Teens 18 and under are invited to share their favorite anime, manga, and more at Teen Fandom Club from 1-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• POT PIE: A chicken pot pie supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, corner of South Market and Canal streets, Troy. The menu includes homemade chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw or applesauce, beverages, and a variety of homemade desserts, pies and cakes. The price is $8 a person and $3 for children 10 years old and under. Carryouts will be available. This supper is sponsored by Women’s Fellowship and funds assist with outreach support of Troy community agencies. The church is handicapped accessible.

