Piqua native invents No Slip Bathtub

PIQUA — A Piqua alumni was recently inspired to become an entrepreneur, and now his invention will be featured on the Home Shopping Network, which was rescheduled to appear on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.

Greg Winans, a Piqua native currently from Cincinnati, created No Slip Bathtub, a safety product used to create more friction under foot to help prevent slips and falls. Unlike rubber mats, it is a treatment applied to the hard mineral surfaces of a bathtub or shower that can last for approximately two years at a time.

No Slip Bathtub can also be used on porcelain or enamel tubs, enamel glazed bathtubs, ceramic tile, quarry tile, terrazzo, and more. According to his website, the product’s No Skidding® Anti Slip Treatment will dissolve a controlled amount of the silica present on all natural stone “so as to create thousands of minute, shallow indentations in the surface.”

It goes on to explain that the indentations fill with water and have a “suction up” type of effect if someone starts to fall. “If you start to slide, the water is squeezed out of the indentations, turning them into thousands of suction cups that helps stop the foot from slipping,” according to the website.

Winans’ father Max Winans was the founder of Winans Chocolates and Coffees. Winans still remembers making hard candy with his father when he was kid. His father has since passed away, but the life and legacy of his father still inspires him today.

“He’s just always taught me to be a good business person and work hard,” Winans said. “He always told me to never give up.”

Winans, who has worked in the recycling industry for around 25 years now, got the idea to pursue selling his product on the Home Shopping Network from the story Joy Mangano, the creator of the Miracle Mop, after seeing the movie “Joy.”

Winans has continued working his full-time job in addition to seeking this new path as an entrepreneur. Even though he ends up working 70-80 hours a week, he finds that price is worth it in order to achieve his goals.

“For all the entrepreneurs, don’t give up on your goals,” Winans said. “If you believe in something, do it.”

Winans hopes to expand the business over time to include similar products for swimming pools, kitchen floors, and other slick surfaces found in the home.

For more information about the No Slip Bathtub, visit www.noslip.net.

CLARIFICATION:

An earlier version of this article stated that Greg Winans’ No Slip Bathtub was supposed to appear on the Home Shopping Network on Monday, Sept. 25, at noon. It was rescheduled to Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.

Product to be featured on Home Shopping Network

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@dailycall.com or (937) 451-3336

